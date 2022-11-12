Jay Shah to Head ICC’s Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah will add another feather to his cap as he is slated to head the influential Finance and Commercial Affairs committee of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The international cricket governing body's Finance & Commercial Affairs committee decides budget allocations for ICC events and looks after the distribution of money to member countries from the overall revenue pool.

More than a week prior to this weekend's ICC Board meetings in Melbourne, the BCCI team, led by Jay Shah and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, arrived in Australia.

As the BCCI representative (BCCI president from 2019 to October) on the ICC Board, Shah took the seat of former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

Dhumal will be a member of the chief executives' committee. More significantly, Shah will also be a member of the F&CA and is prepared to succeed Ross McCollum, the former chair of Cricket Ireland, who will be retiring soon, as chair of the committee at its next meeting in March 2023 as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.