Police Outposts Non-Functional, Jails Underfunded: Congress Attacks Assam CM

In a sharp political attack, Assam Congress leader Bedabrata Borah held a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan on Sunday, accusing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of failing in his responsibilities as the head of the state's Home Department.

Borah alleged that the Chief Minister has failed to ensure the proper functioning of police stations across Assam. Referring to the 2023 SP Conference, he pointed out that CM Sarma had publicly announced the conversion of several police outposts into full-fledged police stations, but no concrete action has been taken in the last two years.

In a startling revelation, Borah said that 12 police outposts and 8 police stations remain completely non-functional across the state, highlighting a deep crisis in law enforcement infrastructure.

He also criticized the government for not releasing funds under the Moitri Scheme, aimed at police welfare. "For two consecutive years, not a single rupee has been released under this flagship scheme,” Borah said.

In Lower Assam, where the proposed upgradation of police outposts has not materialized, Borah accused the Chief Minister of making irresponsible statements, including suggesting that citizens arm themselves for protection.

Further, the Congress leader drew attention to the poor condition of Assam’s jails, stating that only 51% of the allocated prison budget has been released. This has led to deteriorating facilities and poor living conditions for inmates.

"Despite such serious administrative failures, does the Chief Minister still have the moral right to head the Home Department?" Borah questioned.

This statement comes at a time when issues of law and order and police infrastructure are under increased public scrutiny in Assam.

