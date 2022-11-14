No National Holiday on Netaji's Birthday, SC Dismisses Plea

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea that was seeking direction to declare birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as national holiday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala rejected the plea as it was a matter for the government to decide.

The top court said, "The best way to celebrate his contribution is by working hard just like he worked hard for independence."

"You are making a mockery of the PIL jurisdiction. At least think what the court can do. I am looking at the recent spate of such petitions. What will Supreme Court do? Take the jurisdiction of the court seriously. You are also a lawyer," the court added.

Notably, a PIL was filed by advocate KK Ramesh to seek direction to declare January 23, which is the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter, as a national holiday.