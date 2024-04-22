Cop Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Golaghat; Probe On

In a tragic turn of events, the lifeless body of a police constable was found in a mysterious condition within the confines of Golaghat police station premises.
The deceased was identified as Rana Veer Chauren hailing from Kokrajhar and was deployed for election duty in Golaghat. He reportedly was missing for two days before this distressing discovery unfolded.
The circumstances surrounding Chauren's demise are shrouded in uncertainty, as his body was found floating in a pond on the premises.
Following the retrieval of the constable's body, it was swiftly transported to the Shaheed Kushal Kowar Civil Hospital in Golaghat for a thorough post-mortem examination.
The police have commenced investigations into this enigmatic demise.