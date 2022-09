A policeman died after a train hit him in Assam’s Karimganj district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Azad Uddin, was hit by the train.

Azad was crossing the rail line when he was hit by the train in Lamajuar area of Badarpur.

Earlier, an elderly man had died after being hit by a speeding train at Boko in Kamrup district.

It was suspected that he was hit the train while he was crossing the railway tracks.