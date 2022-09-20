UP Sports Officer Suspended After Kabaddi Players Served Food In Toilet

Uttar Pradesh Sports Directorate suspended regional sports officer on Tuesday after a video of female kabaddi players being served food inside toilet went viral.

In the video, a group of female kabaddi players (U-17) was seen being served food inside toilet in Saharanpur district. They were serving themselves from large open plates and containers kept on the bathroom floor.

The incident has created massive outrage over the internet which led to the suspension of regional sports officer Animesh Saxena.

Many opposition party leaders have condemned the incident and held UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP for the unhygienic incident.