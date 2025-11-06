“Political Influence Has Destroyed Governance”: Lurinjyoti Gogoi Slams Tezpur University

President of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Tezpur University administration, alleging administrative collapse, political interference, and ethical failure in recent developments.

Addressing at a press conference, Gogoi said that the official website of the Assam Accord Implementation Department itself acknowledges Tezpur University as a “fruit of the Assam Accord,” yet the institution today finds itself in turmoil.

“The Vice-Chancellor’s office remains shut. Administrative work has come to a standstill. Students and staff are protesting. There’s a total deadlock on campus,” Gogoi said.

He questioned the silence of the Chancellor, asking, “Why has the Chancellor maintained silence? Why hasn’t he intervened in this matter?”

Gogoi claimed that the present unrest at Tezpur University stemmed from the administration’s denial of permission to hold a tribute for Zubeen Garg on campus — a decision that, he said, “has deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Assam.”

Accusing the university of succumbing to external influence, Gogoi said, “Political forces, especially the RSS, are allegedly influencing recruitment decisions at Tezpur University. Outsiders are being appointed as Vice-Chancellors. Are there no capable individuals in Assam who can hold such positions?”

He further alleged that the atmosphere for research has deteriorated within the university, and that in the last two financial years, books worth over 4 crore have been purchased from Delhi-based publishers while ignoring Assamese and local publications.

“This cannot go on without accountability,” Gogoi warned, adding that his party has already submitted a memorandum to the Governor demanding immediate intervention.

He called for the suspension of Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Singh until the issues are resolved.

Turning to the Zubeen Garg memorial issue, Gogoi reiterated, “The memorial should be grand enough to attract people from across the world. Whether the land falls under a tribal belt is secondary, but the site is an eco-sensitive zone — how can land be allowed there?”

He further accused the Chief Minister of prioritizing “the interests of his own people” and said, “Even if it takes 100 bighas, the government must allocate land for Zubeen’s memorial.”

On former DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta’s resignation as head of the memorial committee, Gogoi remarked, “Resigning immediately was his moral responsibility. But now the question arises — did he step down after manipulating or concealing crucial documents related to the issue?”

