“We Know About His Children Too, But Won’t Disclose": Gaurav Gogoi on CM's Family

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday lashed out at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for dragging his minor children into a political dispute, saying such actions were unacceptable.

Speaking at a press conference, Gogoi said mentioning his five-year-old and nine-year-old children had crossed all limits. He said political fights should be between leaders and should never involve children.

Gogoi said he was ready to face any attack directed at him personally, but warned that he would not stay silent if his children, Congress workers or ordinary people were targeted. He said he would pursue the matter “to the very end” if such actions continued.

He also warned the Chief Minister against pushing personal matters further.

"He went to such a low level that he even disclosed information relating to my children. We also know about his children; everyone knows it, but we don't want to disclose. He has proved that he is not the right person to be in the Chief Minister's chair. What they are saying has shamed Assam. Why are they spreading false information? The Supreme Court should take a suo-motu case against it,” Gogoi said.

“Don’t force me into a situation where I have to respond,” he added.

Speaking about his family, the Congress MP said his wife is independent and is taking full care of their children. Drawing a personal comparison, he said he himself was raised mostly by his mother. “Just like I was brought up, my wife is raising our children. Once they turn 18, they will take their own decisions,” he said.

Gogoi said the press conference was not held for political drama but to defend the dignity of Assam’s people and journalists. He said dragging children into political attacks had “embarrassed the state” and was not expected from someone occupying the Chief Minister’s chair.

" I am not addressing this press conference to react to what the CM has said, but to give respect to the media and the people of Assam....I am in politics to raise the issues of the people of Assam. Let them decide,” the Assam Congress chief said.

