Polling for KAAC Elections To be Held on June 8

Assam State Election Commissioner, Alok Kumar on Thursday announced the date of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections to be held on June. The polling for KAAC elections will be held on June 8 and the counting will take place on June 12.

The polling for 26 seats will be held across 906 polling stations. A total of 7 ,3,298 voters are eligible to cast their votes.

The election commisioner was in Diphu for a two-day visit to assess preparation for the conduct of KAAC election in the two hill districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong. During his visit Kumar convened a meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC), Karbi Anglong; Prabin Ch. Saloi, DIG Central Range; Pushpraj Singh, SP Karbi Anlgong and SDO (Civil) Bokajan at Deputy Commissioner’s conference hall.

“Normally, KAAC election is held in June and a new government is formed by July, so following the earlier schedule, the election has to be held by June,” Kumar said.

The SEC also visited Hamren and held a meeting with the DC of West Karbi Anglong.