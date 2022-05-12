Junmoni Rabha Transferred to Kaliabor Over Scam Issue

‘Lady Dabang’ Junmoni Rabha, Nagaon SI who had grabbed media attention a few days ago by arresting her fiancé on charges of cheating has been transferred from Nagaon to Kaliabor.

Notably Junmoni Rabha arrested her fiancé Rana Pogag on May 4 on charges of cheating. The couple was about to tie the knot but she came to know that he had given wrong identification saying that he is an OIL officer. When she came to know that he is a fraudster, she arrested her and sent him to jail.

Meanwhile, after Rabha arrested her fiancé, a new story came to light that she was also allegedly involved in scam. Two contractors of Majuli, Avatar Sarma and Ajit Bora registered a case against Rabha in charges of cheating. A mobile voice recording between Rabha and the contractors regarding a money laundering case has also went viral in social media.

After the entire scam came to light, Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Leena Doley said that if they receive any evidence against Junmoni Rabha, action will be taken against her.

Meanwhile, money transaction records from Junmoni Rabha’s account have come to light. Huge amount of money has been transferred to Rabha’s account. It has been alleged that Rabha along with her fiancé Rana Pogag has received crores of rupees.

Following the scam that came to light, Rabha has been immediately transferred to Kaliabor.