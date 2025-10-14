Pollution Crisis at Hatipota Beel in Sipajhar: Toxic Water Threaten Livelihoods

A major environmental crisis is unfolding at Hatipota Beel in Sipajhar, Darrang district, where pollution from garbage dumps and floodwaters from a ethanol factory has turned the wetland into a toxic pool.

The water of the beel has turned pitch black, releasing a foul stench that has spread across nearby. Dead fish now float on the surface, and even livestock are reportedly falling ill after consuming the contaminated water. What was once a thriving ecosystem supporting local livelihoods has now become a zone of fear and decay.

A local said, “We can’t even wash our hands in this water anymore,” . “Earlier, we used to bathe here, and the water was clean and fresh. Now, even animals are dying. If this continues, soon it will harm us too.”

The recent floods have worsened the situation, spreading the ethanol contaminated water further into surrounding fields and homes.

Another villager expressed concern, saying, “We have urged the government to take immediate action. If nothing is done, no birds or animals will survive here. The stench is unbearable, and we fear diseases may spread soon.”

The dying ecosystem has also led to the disappearance of migratory birds that once flocked to the wetland.

Locals have called for an urgent immediate remediation measures to save Hatipota Beel from complete collapse. They warn that if unchecked, the pollution could pose a serious public health risk to the entire region.