Sipajhar Village Struggles for Clean Water Despite Jal Jeevan Mission

For the past two years, a village in Sipajhar has been deprived of clean drinking water. The water supply scheme for Pakadoli village in the Sipajhar constituency has failed, leading to significant hardships for the local residents. Allegations have also been raised that the workers involved in the project have not given it the necessary attention or importance.

A local resident stated, "Since the government initiated the Jal Jeevan Mission, our area has never received clean water. We have raised this issue with the concerned authorities, but no steps have been taken." For the past two days, water briefly reached the homes of the local people. During that period, officials visited the area for inspection but later claimed that there were holes in the pipes, preventing water from passing through. "Since then, no one has come to inspect the situation, resulting in the water storage facility being abandoned, with grass now growing over it," the resident added.

The villagers are blaming the contractor for not paying proper attention during the construction of the pipeline system, which has led to holes in the pipes. As a result, the people of the village are still not receiving clean water from the Jal Jeevan Mission.

