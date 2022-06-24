Rahul Gandhi’s Kerala Office Attacked During Protest March

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s office in Kerala's Wayanad was vandalized by a group of protestors on Friday.

Reportedly, a protest march of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student’s wing of ruling CPI (M) turned violent as a group of protestors allegedly entered the congress leader’s office and vandalised it.

Police said the protest march contained around 100 SFI activists and they barged into the office. According to the police, eight of them are under custody.

The student organisation protested alleging that Rahul Gandhi failed to intervene in the issue of creating buffer zones around forests in the hilly areas of Kerala.

Leader of Opposition in Kerala, V D Satheesan sharply reacted to the incident and said the attack showed lawlessness and “goondaism”. Visuals shared by Satheesan showed a large mob of young men arguing with and shouting at each other inside a small glass-walled room. Suddenly a scuffle breaks out and a man in a red shirt can be seen thrashing another.

Satheesan tweeted, “Ghastly attack by SFI goons at Rahul Gandhi’s MP Office at Wayanad. It is lawlessness and goondaism. CPM has turned into an organised mafia. Strongly Condemning the attack.”