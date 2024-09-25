Portal To Download ADRE OMR Sheets, Raise Objections To Go Live On...

Candidates who appeared for the recently held Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024 on September 15 for class III posts will soon be able to download a soft copy of their OMR sheet which will be made available on an online portal. Additionally, candidates will be able to register any objections with their answer sheet for a cost, the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) informed via a notice.
The online portal to download soft copies of OMR sheets will be live from 11:30 am on September 27 till October 15. Candidates will be able to check the link which will be made available on the Assam State School Education Board website: sebaonline.org and Government of Assam website: www.assam.gov.in. “This portal will facilitate interested candidates to obtain the scanned copy of their OMR Answer sheets on payment of Rs. 50/- (Rupees Fifty only),” the notification added.
Candidates will have to login using credentials like username and password. The user name will be the candidate’s application ID, while the password will be the one created by them. Candidates will receive an SMS on their mobile number within one week on receipt of the application, after which they will be able to download the scanned copy by logging in using the same credentials, stated the notice.
Meanwhile, candidates will also be able to raise any objection to their answer sheets through a portal that will be live from 11:30 am on September 28 till October 10 on the websites sebaonline.org and www.assam.gov.in. Candidates, however, will have to pay an amount of Rs 500 per question that they want to raise an objection.
The SLRC notification mentioned, “This Portal will facilitate the interested candidates to raise their objection against the Answer Key of any question on payment of Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only) per question.”
Candidates should also keep in mind that the objections “must be supplemented with proper justification and any objection without justification will be treated as null and void,” stated the notice. They will be eligible for a refund of the entire amount of Rs 500 if the justification provided is found valid, it added.
“All the Objections shall be placed before a Committee of Academic Experts and the decision of this Committee shall be final and no further communication shall be entertained,” the SLRC notice further stated. Candidates will have to login to the portal using their credentials, that is, application ID and password to raise their objections.
Notably, the soft copies of all six sets of question papers are already available on the website: www.site.sebaonline.org. The answer keys to these six sets will be made available on the same portal on September 28 at 10 am, the notice added.