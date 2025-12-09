Post Malone Rocks Guwahati; CM’s Stand Sparks Debates

International pop sensation Post Malone delivered a high-energy, two-hour performance in Guwahati on Monday night, marking his first-ever appearance in India’s Northeast. The American artist’s arrival generated widespread excitement across Assam, drawing tens of thousands of fans from India and abroad for the highly anticipated live show. Performing his global chart-toppers, Malone captivated the audience, making the concert one of the biggest musical events the city has ever hosted. Following the performance, the Grammy-nominated singer departed the state, leaving behind a trail of viral fan moments and social media buzz.

During the concert, Malone addressed the crowd: “To be in the home of the great legendary Zubeen tonight, ladies and gentlemen… I just hope everyone’s having an amazing day and an amazing night. My name is Austin Richard Post, and I’ve come to play some street songs.” The mention of Zubeen Garg electrified the audience, prompting a roaring response. Fans described the gesture as emotional and deeply respectful, sharing clips online and celebrating it as a proud moment for Assam. Post Malone’s acknowledgment also renewed admiration for the Assamese music legend, highlighting a rare moment of international recognition for local culture.

Controversy Over CM’s Statements on Concert Funding

While fans celebrated the star-studded event, a political debate emerged over Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s statements regarding the concert’s funding. Earlier in the year, the state cabinet had discussed plans to host a major international concert in Assam on December 8, 2025, with announcements in May hinting at significant state involvement.

However, on the day of the concert, the Chief Minister stated that the government had not “spent a single rupee” on Post Malone’s visit, asserting that the event was entirely privately financed. This shift in narrative drew criticism and media scrutiny. The CM suggested that some media outlets were attempting to portray the concert negatively, alleging selective coverage aimed at undermining the government’s image.

The media, however, maintained that their reporting merely highlighted inconsistencies between the initial cabinet announcement and the later statement by the Chief Minister regarding government expenditure for the event.

What the Chief Minister Said After the Concert

Chief Minister Sarma noted that attendees had travelled to Guwahati from London, the United States, Europe, and France. “This marks the first time in Assam’s history that people from across the world have come here for a show. It is a moment of pride for the state, reflecting Assam’s emergence as an international tourist destination,” he said.

He further highlighted the economic impact of the event, noting that many visitors would remain in the state for four to five days, boosting local commerce. According to him, the concert is expected to have positive effects on tourism, hospitality, and regional businesses.

A Night of Music Overshadowed by Politics

While Post Malone’s performance was met with overwhelming enthusiasm, the political debate surrounding the event added a contentious layer to what many had hoped would be a purely celebratory cultural moment. For fans, however, the night belonged to music—an unforgettable evening where a global superstar took the stage in Assam and paid homage to one of the state’s most beloved artists.

As the excitement settles, the concert is expected to have long-term implications for Assam’s visibility as an entertainment destination, even as discussions continue over the government’s role and media scrutiny.