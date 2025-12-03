Tezpur University Unrest: Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Centre to Appoint Pro-VC Amid Protests

Amid growing unrest and protests at Tezpur University over allegations of administrative misconduct, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intervened by taking up the matter directly with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a post shared on social media, Sarma said he had spoken with the Union Minister regarding the “present situation at Tezpur University” and urged him to appoint a Pro-Vice Chancellor immediately, pending an impartial enquiry into the conduct of the current Vice-Chancellor.

“I urged the Hon'ble Minister to appoint a Pro-Vice Chancellor immediately, pending an impartial enquiry into the conduct of the present Vice Chancellor, so that academic stability is maintained,” Sarma stated, adding that he is confident the issues will be resolved at the earliest with the support of the Union Ministry.

The intervention comes against the backdrop of continuing Campus lockdown protests by students, faculty members and staff on the university campus.

Moreover, earlier Tezpur University has announced the rescheduling of its upcoming end-term examinations..

Over the past several days, demonstrations have been intensifying, with protesters accusing the current Vice-Chancellor of irregularities in administration, lack of transparency in decision-making processes, and failure to address academic and infrastructural concerns.

