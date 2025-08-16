Potholes Ravage Road in Assam's Bilasipara Just Six Months After Construction

Barely six months after its construction, a newly constructed road in Assam's Bilasipara has turned into a dilapidated state, causing severe hardships for locals.

The paved road connecting Bilasipara’s B.S. road Bherbheri to Saltari Kalitapara was constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) under the Mukhyamantrir Pakipath Nirman Achani (MPNA).

As per sources, the road has been damaged extensively by the constant movement of overloaded dumpers transporting stones and sand from nearby quarries. Huge potholes have developed in the stretch, resembling small ponds, making travel extremely difficult for residents of more than ten surrounding villages.

Reportedly, the road construction, completed on February 25, 2025, involved an expenditure of Rs 2.34 crore. However, the frequent use of overloaded dumpers from the nearby Xilbari quarry has caused serious damage in just six months.

Residents allege that the local transport and forest departments have remained mysteriously silent despite repeated complaints. According to villagers, multiple requests for action have gone unheard.

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) has warned to mobilise a mass protest with the support of residents if the movement of overloaded dumpers is not stopped and the road repaired promptly.

It remains to be seen what measures the concerned authorities will take to address the deteriorating road, which is now a major inconvenience and hazard for villagers.