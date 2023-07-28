Pranjal Moran Death Case: Assam Govt to Compensate Family of Deceased

It may be mentioned that the Assam police had located the body of Pranjal Moran in April this year. Moran was believed to have been brutally murdered by notorious coal thieves from the Tirap Colliery in Ledo.

The police had arrested three persons identified as Gopinath Gogoi, Sanjay Mura and Krishna Tasa in connection to the case. The three defendants had revealed that they have buried the body under the rubble of the mine with salt.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Tinsukia Police (IGP), Jitmol Doley briefed the victim's wife about the recovery, who had been wandering around for several months seeking justice for her late husband's alleged murder.

Earlier, the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh had ordered a probe into the alleged “disappearance” of Pranjal Moran. The DGP also directed the IGP, Tinsukia, Jitmol Doley to oversee the investigation and submit a report within next 15 days.