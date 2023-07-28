Pranjal Moran Death Case: Assam Govt to Compensate Family of Deceased

The Assam Government has assured to compensate the family of Pranjal Moran, the person who lost his life at a coal mining site in Assam’s Ledo in February this year.
As per sources, Pranjal Moran’s wife Urvashi Moran met Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika, Digboi MLA Suren Phukan and Sadiya MLA Bolin Chetia in Guwahati recently. According to Urvashi, she was assured of a job and a fixed deposit for her son from the government’s side.
While speaking on the issue, Urvashi said, “I met Pijush Hazarika, Digboi MLA Suren Phukan and Sadiya MLA Bolin Chetia in Guwahati recently. They have assured that I would be offered a job. I thank everyone including the government, the police and locals for whom I could recover my deceased husband’s body. However, I appeal the police to nab another person in connection to the coal syndicate, named B Ganesh. Only then I can feel that justice has been delivered.”
She also appealed the government to offer strict punishment to all persons who are involved in the death of he husband.
It may be mentioned that the Assam police had located the body of Pranjal Moran in April this year. Moran was believed to have been brutally murdered by notorious coal thieves from the Tirap Colliery in Ledo.
The police had arrested three persons identified as Gopinath Gogoi, Sanjay Mura and Krishna Tasa in connection to the case. The three defendants had revealed that they have buried the body under the rubble of the mine with salt.
Meanwhile, Inspector General of Tinsukia Police (IGP), Jitmol Doley briefed the victim's wife about the recovery, who had been wandering around for several months seeking justice for her late husband's alleged murder.
Earlier, the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh had ordered a probe into the alleged “disappearance” of Pranjal Moran. The DGP also directed the IGP, Tinsukia, Jitmol Doley to oversee the investigation and submit a report within next 15 days.