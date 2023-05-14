Prateek Talukdar Becomes 1st Assamese to Win IFBB Pro Card in Europe

Prateek Talukdar became the first Assamese to win International Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB) Federation Pro Card in Europe, reports emerged on Sunday.
Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, he said, “I did it… Har Har Mahadev. The first ever Indian to win an IFBB Pro Card in Europe.. Proud moment for India and my mother land Assam.”
In this post, he thanked Jamie Do Rego for his constant support and guidance, others including his family who helped him in his journey.
He said, “I would like to thank @ifbbprojamiedorego from his constant support and guidance he is the condition king… Thanks for believing in me and bringing out the best in me. You are not a coach anymore you are my mentor and my guide there are bigger things lined up for us together and all I could say is that our journey has just begun.”
“Special thanks to @rishav_sarma_bardalai for all that he has done for me in last couple of days. Without him being around this would have been really difficult in a different country. Love you bro you deserve equal credit,” he wrote.
“Ton of thanks to my support system @mrs_bread_barbell my little munchkins @the_hyper_wombmates and @my_name_is_dimmu and all my dear and near ones who believed in me,” Talukdar added.
The IFBB is the governing body of the sport of Bodybuilding and fitness founded in 1946 in Canada. It has 203 affiliated nations and is one of the largest and most active international sport federations in the world. It is the sports federation responsible for the management of bodybuilding and fitness worldwide.