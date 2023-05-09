Karnataka’s Decision to Revise Textbooks Lauded by Assam CM

The decision taken by the Karnataka Government to revise textbooks is been overwhelmingly acknowledged by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The textbook revision committee in Karnataka is considering adding chapters about ‘Karkota Dynasty’ from Kashmir and ‘Ahom dynasty’ from Assam in the new syllabus.
At the same time, the committee also has decided to do away with content which deems as ‘glorification’ of Tipu Sultan.
Sentences containing words like ‘Tiger of Mysuru’ or ‘Freedom Fighter’ while referring to Tipu Sultan will be removed.
According to reports, apart from Tipu Sultan, lessons on Babar and Tughlaq will also come under scrutiny during textbook revision.
Further, the position given to these two kings will be depleted.
The lengthy and overstated paragraphs on the Mughal Empire will also be removed from the textbooks. Only a short chapter on Mughals will be part of the textbook.
Moreover, the committee has decided to remove the introduction part of the ‘Emergence of New Religion-Buddhism and Jainism’ chapter.
Congress on the other hand has criticized the move. They said that the current history books do not support their narrative.