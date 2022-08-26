CMs Twitter War: Himanta, Kejriwal Take Dig at Each Other Over Education System

Assam and Delhi Chief Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arvind Kejriwal broke out a twitter spat on the recent decision of Assam government over school education.

On Thursday (August 25), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at the BJP-led Assam government over its decision to merge schools that had zero pass percentage in class 10 exams this year with other schools.

“Closing schools is not the solution. We just need to open many new schools all over the country. Instead of closing the school, improve the school and make education right,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had said in a tweet.

Also Read: Mystery Shrouds Woman's Death In Dhubri

The Delhi CM further advised the Assam government to adopt the Delhi education model for improving the state’s education system.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s tweet, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the Delhi CM for “commenting on something without any homework”.

The Assam CM in a counterback tweet wrote, “Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji – As usual you commented on something without any homework! Since my days as Edu Minister, till now, please note, Assam Govt has established/ taken over 8610 NEW SCHOOLS; break-up below. How many new schools Delhi Government has started in last 7 yrs?”

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hit back at the Assam chief minister telling him that both the leaders should visit each other’s states and learn about the education system being implemented there.

“I am ready to visit Assam. Tell me, when should I come? …You too should visit Delhi and see our school education model,” Kejriwal said.