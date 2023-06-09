Assam

Pratidin Time Journo to be Conferred With Journalism Award by RHAC

Rabha Martyrs Memorial Journalism Award will be conferred to Pratidin Time Journalist Swapan Kumar Rabha for truthful, transparent and impartial journalism.
The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) announced the names of the awardees for various awards for the year 2021-22 and 2022-23 on Friday a journalist from Pratidin Time will be awarded with Journalism Award.

The list of awardees was announced chief executive member of the council Tankeswar Rabha.

The following is the list of awardees:

  • Rajen Pam Artist Award will be posthumously awarded to eminent theater artist Sukracharya Rabha for outstanding contribution to art and culture.

  • Rabha Martyrs Memorial Journalism Award will be conferred to Pratidin Time Journalist Swapan Kumar Rabha for truthful, transparent and impartial journalism

  • Bogejari Bai Award will be honoured to Lady Rabha, a weaver from Dwarka Gojapara in Golaghat, for her outstanding contribution to women empowerment

  • Rajen Rabha Memorial Literary Award will be conferred to prominent poet Anupama Basumatary

  • Bir Dadan Rabha Award for bravery will be honoured to social worker Padmashri Birubala Rabha and martyred Babul Rabha

  • Subedar Sardar Belbung Ram Kachari Sports Award will be awarded to sportsperson Salita Boro and archer Sneha Rabha, a resident of Chotomatia in Goalpara

Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council

