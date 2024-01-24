Pratidin Time Mourns Loss of Video Journalist Tilak Magar

Pratidin Time mourns the loss of Tilak Magar, a dedicated video journalist who succumbed to heart-related ailments on Tuesday night.
Magar passed away at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), where he had been admitted earlier in the day. Despite medical efforts, complications arose, leading to his untimely demise.
Magar, who had undergone a heart surgery two years ago, faced health challenges that ultimately proved insurmountable.
Born in Tamulpur and residing in Guwahati, he had been an integral part of the media landscape for over two decades, contributing his skills and passion to the field. Magar's unwavering commitment was evident in his decade-long association with Pratidin Time.
He leaves behind a grieving family—his wife and two children—who now must navigate life without his presence.
The legacy of Tilak Magar's dedication to journalism will undoubtedly be remembered by colleagues and the community he served for many years.