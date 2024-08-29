Pratidin Time Set to Host "Trends Pratidin Talent Hunt Season - 3"

In a bid to bring forward the rising talents of Assam in various fields, Pratidin Time Group in collaboration with Reliance Trends is set to host the "Trends Pratidin Talent Hunt Season-3".
Like the previous two years, this year too, "Trends Pratidin Talent Hunt" aims at showcasing talented individuals across various platforms. The competition will feature categories in dance, singing, acting, and musical performances.
Auditions for the contest will be held in five locations across the state. The schedule is as follows:
Dibrugarh: August 31 and September 1
Kokrajhar: September 4 and 5
Nagaon: September 7 and 8
Silchar: September 14 and 15
Guwahati: September 21 and 22
Students from classes 6 to 12 are eligible to participate, with free registration available at the audition venues.
This year’s judging panel includes actress Nishita Goswami, music artist Rupam Bhuyan, and dance artist Megharanjani Medhi. The competition will offer a total prize pool of Rs 5 lakh. Following the auditions, participants will go through elimination rounds leading up to the finals.
"Trends Pratidin Time Talent Hunt Season-3" will be broadcast on the Pratidin Time channel every Saturday and Sunday night, starting September 7.