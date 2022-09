Pratidin Time’s senior journalist Parvezur Rahman passed away on Thursday after battling with a long-time illness.

Rahman was the bureau chief of Dhubri and was associated with Pratidin Time.

He had been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) since long and was undergoing treatment there.

Rahman was reportedly suffering from liver related ailments. He breathed his last at 3.09 pm today.