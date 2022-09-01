UP Police Book 8 For ‘Hookah And Meat Party’ On Holy River Ganga

A case was registered against eight individuals in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj following an outrage over a viral video of them smoking hookah and cooking chicken on a boat on the holy Ganga River on Wednesday.

The Prayagraj Police said that it has booked two identified and six unidentified people in the case and they have been charged with hurting religious sentiments and defiling a holy place. They will be arrested soon, they added.

The video was shared by a digital journalist where a man could be seen puffing a hookah on a boat along with kebabs being roasted as the boat floats on the mighty Ganga in Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked outrage over social media and netizens have been demanding strict action against the offenders and to arrest them.

Following the controversy sparked over social media, UP Police has launched a hunt for the eight individuals.

Notably, the video is thought to be from Nagvasuki Mandir in Prayagraj's Daraganj.