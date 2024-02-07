Pratidin Time's Nitumoni Saikia to Receive 'Kotha Baibhav Bota 2024'

The editor-in-chief of Pratidin Time, Nitumoni Saikia will be conferred with the ‘Kotha Baibhav Bota 2024’ by the pioneer publication institution of Lakhimpur district, Natun Sur Prakashan Parishad.
On Wednesday, the Parishad announced the names of the recipients of its coveted awards for 2024. Notably, since 2006, the publication institution has granted the titles 'Sahityajyoti' and 'Kotha Baibhav Bota' on notable literary luminaries from the State.
In a press statement, Natun Sur Prakashan Parishad, Director, Jiten Baruah stated that the renowned journalist Nitumoni has played a significant role in providing a new impetus to the rise of public awareness by presenting all issues and dilemmas related to social life boldly and methodically through his 'Abhimat', a television show, which is aired on Pratidin Time Channel. Thus, the Parishad has decided to confer the 'Kotha Baibhav Bota' to Mr. Saikia this year.
The Parishad further stated that it believes Mr. Saikia's unique and positive presentation on the television show 'Abhimat' has greatly benefited Assamese society.
On the other side, for the 2024 'Sahityajyoti Bota', the New Sur Prakashan Parishad has decided to bestow the prize to distinguished poet Dr. Nand Singh Borkala.
Mr. Borkala has authored 16 books of poetry and three collections of stories. His novel ‘Hadira Chaki’ has recently received a tremendous reception from readers.
Both the awards will be presented to the two eminent personalities at a special ceremony to be held in North Lakhimpur in the month of April this year, informed Jiten Baruah in the press statement.