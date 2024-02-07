Pratidin Time's Nitumoni Saikia to Receive 'Kotha Baibhav Bota 2024'

In a press statement, Natun Sur Prakashan Parishad, Director, Jiten Baruah stated that the renowned journalist Nitumoni has played a significant role in providing a new impetus to the rise of public awareness by presenting all issues and dilemmas related to social life boldly and methodically through his 'Abhimat', a television show, which is aired on Pratidin Time Channel. Thus, the Parishad has decided to confer the 'Kotha Baibhav Bota' to Mr. Saikia this year.