Pre-Poll Violence in Samaguri: Congress Candidate's Convoy Attacked

Samaguri constituency in Assam’s Nagaon has been witnessing a series of disturbing incidents of pre-poll violence; with tensions escalating as political rivalries intensify in the run-up to the by-elections.
On Sunday, Congress candidate Tanzil Hussian’s vehicle was attacked while he was on his way to campaign in Samaguri’s Udmari, sources said. The attack was allegedly carried out by BJP supporters, who vandalized two vehicles. Following the incident, Hussian promptly reported the matter to the Samaguri’s police station.
In another incident, clashes took placed between Congress and BJP supporters in front of the Samaguri police station earlier today. Slogans like "Congress go back" and "BJP go back" were raised by the respective party workers. BJP supporters protested in the presence of Congress leaders Rakibul Hussain, Sibamoni Bora and Nurul Huda.
On the other hand, an independent candidate named Musabbir Ali Ahmed was severely injured in an attack during confrontations in Samguri. According to sources, the victim was forcibly dragged into a car from his residence in Sutrupohi, beaten, and then left abandoned in a field.