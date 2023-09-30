Pre-Puja Event Organised at Assam Bhawan Kolkata

A pre-Durga Puja event named Xewali was organised by the Kolkata Assamese Womens Welfare Association from September 29 to 30 at the Assam Bhawan premises as informed by Smt Navanita Phukan, President KAWWA.
The event was inaugurated by Smt Miranda Das, Jt Secretary Assam Government and the guest of honour was Smt Oli Borah, General Manager NEDFI Haat Guwahati.
The event started off with a felicitation of a few Assamese women namely Rekha Basu Chaliha, Navamalati Chakraborty, Piku Saha for their achievements. Bringing in the mood of Durga Puja, a cultural program was held with songs and dance by the talented Assamese women of Kolkata.
Thereafter the Assamese women of Kolkata showcased their handmade creations of clothes, food and decorative objects. The people of Kolkata widely applauded the event organised by KAWWA.
Celebrities from Kolkata such as Shri Bikram Ghosh, Tabla Maestro, Smt Jaya Seal Ghosh Actor also visited the exhibition Xewali. KAWWA President Navanita Phukan said that it was a team effort by her team and she hopes that this will be an annual event every year before Puja.