Pregnant Woman Among Several Injured in Road Accident in Assam’s Gohpur

Several people, including a pregnant woman, were injured in a road accident on the national highway at Brahmajan locality in Assam’s Gohpur on Saturday morning.
According to initial reports, the accident happened when a Tata Magic passenger vehicle traveling from Ghahigaon to Gohpur crashed into the roadside divider on the highway.
Eyewitnesses present at the spot said the accident happened after the driver lost control while trying to save a motorcyclist who suddenly rushed from the front.
The driver was seriously injured in the accident and fell unconscious on the spot. He was rushed to Shahid Kanaklata Civil Hospital for better treatment.
On the other hand, the condition of the pregnant woman was reported to be critical and accordingly she too was rushed to the civil hospital along with other injured passengers.
Shortly after the accident, Gohpur Traffic police reached the spot and started an enquiry into the accident.