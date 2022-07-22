Guwahati: Pregnant Woman Kicked In Stomach During Attempted Gang-Rape, Foetus Dies

In a shocker from Guwahati, a pregnant woman was allegedly kicked in her stomach during an attempted gang-rape by two drunk miscreants.

The incident was reported at Baghorbari area in Satgaon.

According to sources, the victim woman was alone in her residence when the drunk miscreants barged in and attempted to rape her.

However, when the woman tried to escape, she was kicked in the stomach, which resulted in the foetus dying.

Following the incident, her family members lodged a complaint at Satgaon police station.

No arrests have been made till the filing of this report.

A manhunt to nab the accused persons have been launched, police informed.