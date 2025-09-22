Zubeen Garg Death: Assam Declares Dry Days on 22-23 Sept

As a mark of respect to legendary musician Zubeen Garg, the Assam government has declared dry days across the state on 22nd and 23rd September 2025.

“…in pursuance of Government decision to extend the State Mourning till 23rd of September, 2025, the Governor of Assam is pleased to declare DRY DAYS under sub-rule (a) of rule 326 of the Assam Excise Rules, 2016 throughout the State of Assam on 22nd and 23rd day of September, 2025,” an official notification by the Excise Department stated.

“All kinds of licensed premises including IMFL/ Beer/ Country Spirit manufactories, Wholesale warehouses, IMFL/Beer/ Country spirit retail ‘OFF’/ ‘ON’, Club ‘ON’, Bars etc. shall remain closed on the aforesaid days and no liquor shall be sold or served on these Dry Days,” it added.

The state has urged citizens to observe these days in solemn respect for the late cultural icon.

