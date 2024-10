Prepare for Travel Delays: Over 20 Train Services Affected in Assam this October

Train No. 15968 (Ledo – Rangiya) will be partially cancelled between Changsari and Rangiya on October 14, 17, 18, 21, 24, 25, and 28, 2024. Train No. 15967 (Rangiya – Ledo) will be partially cancelled between Rangiya and Changsari on October 16, 17, 20, 23, 24, 27, and 30, 2024.

Train No. 15612 (Silchar – Rangiya) will be partially cancelled between Narangi and Rangiya from October 14 to 29, 2024, excluding Saturdays. Train No. 15611 (Rangiya – Silchar) will be partially cancelled between Rangiya and Narangi from October 15 to 30, 2024, excluding Sundays.

Train No. 22411 (Naharlagun – Anand Vihar Terminal) will be partially cancelled between Naharlagun and Barpeta Road on October 26 and 29, 2024. Train No. 22412 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Naharlagun) will be partially cancelled between Barpeta Road and Naharlagun on October 24 and 27, 2024.

Train No. 15613 (Guwahati – Murkongselek) will be partially cancelled between Guwahati and Khandikar from October 23 to 30, 2024. Train No. 15614 (Murkongselek – Guwahati) will be partially cancelled between Khandikar and Guwahati from October 22 to 29, 2024.