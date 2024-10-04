NFR Rolls Out Special Festive Trains | Deets Inside

In anticipation of the upcoming festive season, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the operation of two pairs of special trains to accommodate the surge of passengers.
The first train, a Puja special, will run twice a week between Anand Vihar Terminal and Katihar from October 8 to November 27, 2024, completing 15 trips in both directions. Train no. 04047 (Katihar – Anand Vihar Terminal) will depart from Katihar every Wednesday and Saturday at 18:00 hours, reaching Anand Vihar Terminal at 17:50 hours the following day. Conversely, train no. 04048 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Katihar) will leave Anand Vihar Terminal every Tuesday and Friday at 15:20 hours, arriving in Katihar at 15:00 hours the next day.
This special train will consist of one AC First Class coach, one AC 2-Tier, two AC 2-Tier cum AC 3-Tier, one AC 3-Tier, ten Sleeper Class coaches, and one General Second Class coach. The train will make stops at significant stations, including Khagaria, Barauni, Patliputra, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Mirzapur, Prayagraj Junction, and Chipyana Buzurg.
Additionally, a one-way special train, numbered 05926, will operate from Dibrugarh to SSS Hubballi Junction on October 5, 2024. This train will depart Dibrugarh at 13:30 hours and is scheduled to arrive at SSS Hubballi Junction on October 8, 2024, at 09:00 hours. It will consist of ten Sleeper Class coaches and two General Second Class coaches, stopping at key stations along its route, including New Tinsukia, Simaluguri Junction, Furkating Junction, Lumding Junction, Chaparmukh Junction, Guwahati, Rangiya Junction, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Dankuni, Kharagpur Junction, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Vizianagaram Junction, Samalkot Junction, Rajamundry, Vijayawada Junction, Guntakal Junction, Toranagallu, and Gadag Junction.
Passengers are advised to check the detailed stoppages and timings of these trains on the IRCTC website and through the official social media platforms of NFR before their journey.