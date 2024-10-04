NFR Rolls Out Special Festive Trains | Deets Inside

The first train, a Puja special, will run twice a week between Anand Vihar Terminal and Katihar from October 8 to November 27, 2024, completing 15 trips in both directions. Train no. 04047 (Katihar – Anand Vihar Terminal) will depart from Katihar every Wednesday and Saturday at 18:00 hours, reaching Anand Vihar Terminal at 17:50 hours the following day. Conversely, train no. 04048 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Katihar) will leave Anand Vihar Terminal every Tuesday and Friday at 15:20 hours, arriving in Katihar at 15:00 hours the next day.