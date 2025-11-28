Prerana Scheme: Assam Students to Receive Monthly Support Ahead of HSLC Exams

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the Prerana Scheme, a flagship initiative aimed at supporting Class X students appearing for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exams.

Under the scheme, around 4.4 lakh students will receive monthly stipends, designed to ease their studies, reduce dropouts, and boost confidence.

Addressing the launch event, CM Sarma said the scheme marks a significant step toward investing in a brighter future for every child.

“This initiative is to inspire students through the education system. We want to ensure financial constraints do not hinder a child’s learning,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s focus on education and healthcare, Sarma said Assam has seen a major expansion in facilities over the past years.

“Earlier, the state had only three medical institutions. Today, there are 15, providing education to nearly 2,000 students. Plans are underway to add five more medical colleges soon,” he noted.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that student enrollment in higher secondary education has historically declined after matriculation results, but efforts are being made to reverse this trend. “Education facilities have improved significantly compared to the past,” he said.

Sarma further highlighted the government’s work on employment, claiming that 1.5 lakh youths have been provided jobs without any cost to them.

Under the Prerana Scheme, students will be required to open bank accounts starting from Class IX from next year.

The monthly stipends under the scheme will be provided for four months this year and are planned to be extended to six months from the following year.

The CM also urged students to follow updates on the Prime Minister’s examination portal to stay informed about the scheme.

