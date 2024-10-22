Presence of Asiatic Golden Cat Confirmed in Assam's Manas National Park

"Despite the species expected to occur in the region based on a direct sighting made in 2007, an intensive annual systematic camera trapping effort of 39,700 trap days over eight years between 2011 and 2018 yielded no records," stated a press release from Aaranyak.

"Nevertheless, two photographic captures of the species were made in December 2019 and January 2021, following the camera trapping efforts of Assam Forest Department, Aaranyak, and Panthera reconfirming its presence in the park following the end of the ethnopolitical conflict in Manas National Park," noted Dr. M Firoz Ahmed, one of the lead authors of the research paper.