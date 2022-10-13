Hyderabad: 2 Chinese Nationals Among 10 Held In Multi-Crore Investment Fraud

The Hyderabad cybercrime police busted a transnational gang and arrested 10 persons, including two Chinese nationals, for their alleged involvement in a big investment fraud spread across the country, an official said on Wednesday.

The amount of the investment fraud went over Rs 903 crore.

Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand informed that the investment fraud had connections with foreign countries which included Cambodia, Dubai and China.

"The Hyderabad cybercrime police arrested 10 people, including two Chinese nationals, for their alleged involvement in a big investment fraud running into nearly Rs 903 crores spread across the country," Anand said.

The police also conducted raids on the call centres, which were operational from the national capital and other places in the country.

"The Cybercrime police conducted raids on a few call centres operated from Delhi and other places and managed to break the network of fake investment companies that have been duping investors through mobile applications, using bank accounts of people by paying them commissions," Anand said.