President Droupadi Murmu to Arrive in Assam Today

President of India Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Assam on Thursday to embark on her two-day visit in the state.

President Murmu will land in Tezpur Airport at 10 am today.

She is scheduled to attend Gaj Utsav, to be held at various places in Kaziranga, as a chief guest.

President Murmu will witness and enjoy the beautiful sights of the national park in a jeep and elephant safari.

Kaziranga Gaj Utsav is a yearly organised festival held at the national park for the conservation and protection of Asiatic elephant.

It is jointly organised by the forest department and tourism department with an aim to highlight and find ways to resolve increasing man-elephant conflict in the state.

Over hundreds of domestic Asiatic elephants, decorated from head to toe, participate in several programs such as parade, races, football and dance earning appreciations from the spectators.

President Murmu is also scheduled to attend platinum jubilee celebration of Gauhati High Court which started on Wednesday.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the high court will be graced by President Droupadi Murmu on April 7 (Friday) during her two-day visit to Assam. Chief Justice of India Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud will also attend the function.