Citizens Should Read About Lives of ‘Padma’ Awardees: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation during the 97th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.
During his address, PM also urged the citizens of the country to read about the lives and stories of people who have been conferred with the prestigious 'Padma' Awards.
The Prime Minister underlined that a sizeable number of Padma awardees came from tribal communities and people associated with tribal society.
"Tribal life is different from city life; it has challenges of its own. Despite all this, tribal societies are always eager to preserve their traditions," he said.
He also underlined the efforts of the Northeast people who are continuously thriving to preserve their culture and have been awarded with the Padma awards.
Narendra Modi also lauded the 'sports spirit' of the Kashmir youths and said that Winter Games in Kashmir has the purpose to search for young players to represent the country in international games.
Talking about snow cricket matches during the Winter Games in Kashmir and PM Modi called it an "extension of Khelo India movement".
Talking about the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir, PM said that some pictures of the UT "captivated" hearts in the entire country this winter season during snowfall.
Underlining the significance of the 'Purple fest' PM Modi said that this was a unique effort in itself for the welfare of the divyangs.
"Purple Fest was organized in Panaji, Goa from 6 to 8 January. This was a unique effort in itself for the welfare of the divyangs. More than 50,000 people participated in it. People were thrilled about the fact that they could now enjoy the 'Miramar Beach' to the fullest," Modi said.
During his address, the Prime Minister also congratulated the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru for creating a record of having a total of 145 'patents' in its name.
This was PM Modi’s first Mann Ki Baat address of 2023.
Earlier, on December 25, 2022, PM Modi addressed the 96th episode of Mann Ki Baat. In his last Mann Ki Baat of 2022, PM Modi said the country had become the world's fifth-largest economy in 2022.