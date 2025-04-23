President’s Assam Engagements Cancelled Amid Possible Vatican Trip

The scheduled visit of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, to Assam on April 25, 2025, has been officially cancelled, as per a government notification issued on Friday.

President Murmu was expected to attend two major events as the Chief Guest—the Srimanta Sankardeva Award 2023 Ceremony at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra and the 32nd Convocation Ceremony of Gauhati University. Both programs now stand cancelled following changes in the President’s itinerary.

In light of this development, the earlier communication sent to media houses requesting names of personnel for coverage has also been retracted. Media organisations have been advised that no media coverage will be required for the cancelled events.

While no official reason has been provided for the sudden change, sources suggest that President Murmu is likely to travel to Vatican City to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, which is scheduled to be held on April 26 at St. Peter’s Square. The Pope, aged 88, passed away on April 21 due to a stroke and heart failure.

Following his death, over a hundred cardinals have begun a series of formal meetings that will eventually lead to the election of the next pontiff, according to reports from Rome.

Further official updates regarding the President’s itinerary and participation in international events are awaited.

