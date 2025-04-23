Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi Rushes Back To Delhi, Skips State Dinner in Saudi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi early Wednesday morning, cutting short his official two-day State visit to Saudi Arabia following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Originally scheduled to return on Wednesday night, PM Modi advanced his departure in the wake of the deadly attack, skipping an official dinner hosted in his honour by the Saudi leadership, according to reports.

During his stay in Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister held wide-ranging discussions with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and co-chaired the second meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) in Jeddah. The two leaders reviewed bilateral progress under the SPC framework and explored avenues to strengthen cooperation in areas including defence, energy, trade, investment, and cultural ties.

The Crown Prince strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed heartfelt condolences for the innocent lives lost. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fight terrorism in all its forms.

PM Modi also extended an invitation to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit India for the third SPC meeting. The two leaders acknowledged the growing momentum in bilateral relations since the last SPC session held in New Delhi in September 2023. They welcomed the addition of two new Ministerial Committees to the SPC – one focusing on Defence Cooperation and the other on Tourism and Culture.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the importance of the leaders' talks and noted their shared views on regional and global issues, including collaboration under the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League, in Jeddah. Al-Issa condemned the Pahalgam attack and conveyed his condolences. During the meeting, PM Modi praised the Muslim World League’s efforts in promoting tolerance, moderation, and harmony and reiterated India's commitment to unity in diversity, rooted in the ethos of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" – the world is one family.

The Prime Minister’s delegation included External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and other senior officials.

India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, briefed the media on PM Modi’s engagements, noting that the Prime Minister was accorded special honours upon his arrival in Jeddah, including a 21-gun salute and a Saudi fighter jet escort as his aircraft entered Saudi airspace.

The ambassador described the visit as reflective of the “close, warm, and personal” relationship shared between PM Modi and the Saudi Crown Prince. He also mentioned Modi’s meeting with Indian diaspora members and Saudi yoga expert Padma Shri Nouf Marwaai.

This visit marked PM Modi's third to Saudi Arabia, following earlier visits in 2016 and 2009. It followed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to India in September 2023.

