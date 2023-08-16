Prez Murmu Approves Delimitation Notification for Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday informed that President Droupadi Murmu approved the Election Commissions’ (EC) delimitation notification for the state.
CM Sarma in his official Twitter handle wrote, ”Today the Honorable President has approved the Delimitation Notification issued by the Election Commission of India for Assam. A significant milestone has been achieved in the history of Assam. Jai Maa Bharati Jai Aai Asom.”
According to the Election Commission's final report, the state will retain its existing tally of 126 Assembly and 14 parliamentary constituencies. The poll panel has, however, altered the names of one parliamentary and 19 assembly constituencies in its definitive decree.
Notably, 19 assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs), while one Lok Sabha and nine assembly constituencies are now designated for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The delineation of all constituencies is rooted in the 2001 Census.
As a response to public demand, certain constituencies have been given "paired names" such as Darrang-Udalgiri, Hajo-Sualkuchi, and others. The report maintains administrative units of 'village' in rural areas and 'ward' in urban areas, preserving their integrity throughout the state.
There's a rise in SC assembly seats from eight to nine, and ST assembly seats have increased from 16 to 19. Additionally, Bodoland districts witness an augmentation of assembly constituencies from 11 to 15.