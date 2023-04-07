Prez Murmu Takes Jeep Safari Instead of Elephant Safari Inside Kaziranga

President Droupadi Murmu took a Jeep Safari instead of Elephant Safari inside the Kaziranga National Park's central range on Friday morning.

The decision was made under a special protocol to ensure the safety of the President of India, which must be followed during each visit.

Sources informed that the President of India went inside the park from the Mihimukh Point and saw, among other animals, the one-horned rhinoceros, wild buffalos, deers and birds.

President Murmu also fed elephants inside the park.

President Droupadi Murmu then inaugurated the two-day ‘Gaj Utsav-2023’ at the Kaziranga National Park High School’s playground field.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were in attendance on the occasion.

Notably, President Murmu will leave for Guwahati on Friday afternoon where she will flag off the ‘Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023’ and attend the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati High Court in the evening.