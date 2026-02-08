Pride of Assam: Kangkita Das Completes Historic Conquer 17 km Arabian Sea Swim

Assam has once again made its mark on the international stage as young swimmer Kangkita Das created history by setting a world record with an open-sea swim from Revas Jetty near Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district to the Gateway of India in South Mumbai. Impressively, she also set the record as the overall fastest swimmer on this route according to official timings.

The stretch of the Arabian Sea between Revas and Mumbai is notorious for its strong currents, unpredictable tides, jellyfish infestations, and sudden swells, posing formidable challenges even for seasoned swimmers. Undeterred, Kangkita, a Class 6 student of Sankardev Vidya Niketan on Vishnu Path in Guwahati, began her journey at 5:00 AM, braving the pitch darkness. She fought head tides and relentless currents for the first two hours before sunrise and completed the epic swim in 5 hours and 44 minutes, touching the Gateway at 10:44 AM.

Kangkita’s achievement reflects years of rigorous preparation. Under the guidance of coach Babul Gurung, she has been training at Dr Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex, part of Guwahati’s Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, honing the stamina and technique that made this feat possible.