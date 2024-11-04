Priest Found Hanging Inside Durga Temple in Assam's Nagaon

A priest allegedly committed suicide inside a temple premises in Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday.
The deceased priest has been identified as Damodar Guruji hailing from Karbi Anglong. According to sources, he was found hanging inside the premises of Bamuni Sarbajanin Durga Mandir in Barhampur on Monday morning.
He was regularly performing rituals at the temple since the Lakshmi Puja, local residents said.
However, the reasons behind the priest's extreme decision are not known so far. The locals informed the police, who promptly arrived at the incident spot and launched an investigation.