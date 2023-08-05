Prime Accused In APDCL Employees Assault Case Arrested In Dhubri

The prime accused in the assault case of sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Dhubri’s Gauripur Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) and his colleagues was apprehended by police on Saturday morning.
The arrestee, identified as one Hafizur Rahman, was taken into custody by Balajan police in connection to the case.
The assault incident took place at Balajan locality on Friday wherein the SDO along with his colleagues were thrashed by suspected power (electric) thieves.
According to reports, injured APDCL official identified as Monjurul Haque along with his team had earlier launched an operation in the aforementioned locality against assailants involved in power theft.
However, the situation took a drastic turn as the suspected power thieves allegedly attacked the APDCL officials instead, inflicting serious injuries to them.
Following the incident, Assam Director General of police (DGP) GP Singh informed that so far three persons have been arrested in connection to the case.
He also assured not a single culprit would be spared who assaults a government officer on duty and thus, instructed the Dhubri police to take lawful action.