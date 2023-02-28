Prime Accused in Bihar Man’s Kidnap-Murder Case Arrested from Sarthebari

The prime accused of the kidnap and murder case of Bihar man Jayvardhan Kumar has been arrested from Assam's Sarthebari.

The prime accused has been identified as Ayub Ali.

The Government Railway Police (GRP), Assam arrested Ayub from Sarthebari in Bajali district. The duo is currently being interrogated by the GRP.

It may be mentioned that, on November 12, Jayvardhan Kumar was murdered by miscreants and his body was thrown into the Brahmaputra River. The kidnappers also looted lakhs of rupees from his ATM card.

According to reports, Jayvardhan was kidnapped from a Dimapur-Bihar train. Miscreants followed him from the Dimapur railway station and his phone was switched off after he reached the Guwahati railway station.

The police had registered a case and thorough investigations were carried out.

After conducting search operations in Sualkuchi, the police arrested two persons named Johor Ali and Ayub Ali. Jayvardhan’s mobile phone also has been recovered from the duo’s possession.

In November last year, the GRP again arrested two others identified as Jahangir Ali and Robiul Haque, both residents of Kamrup Rural district in connection to the incident.

With this, a total of five persons have been arrested so far in connection to the kidnap and murder case.