Principal Secretary To Assam Govt, IAS Rajesh Prasad Passes Away

Principal Secretary of Assam IAS Rajesh Prasad passed away at Swagat hospital in Guwahati on Sunday.

The secretary had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier and died due to covid-related complications.

As per doctor’s statement, the senior IAS officer passed away at around 2:30 pm today. He was undergoing treatment from July 22 in Swagat Hospital at Maligaon.

Mr. Prasad, an IAS officer of Assam – Meghalaya cadre of 1995 batch, who was currently posted as Principal Secretary, Assam Excise Irrigation Soil Conservation and Housing and Urban Affairs Department and Chairman SLNA WWDC- PMKSY.

He had been relieved of additional charge of Housing and Urban Affairs Department of the Indian government in April this year.

