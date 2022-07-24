AIUDF Points Fingers At Assam Govt's New Education Policy

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has criticized the Assam government’s new education policy adopted for not provincialised new schools.

MLA and party general secretary Animul Islam said, “More than 400 teachers of venture schools have committed suicide in the last decade and 1000 other teachers retired without getting salaries.”

“More than 23,000 teaching and non-teaching staff are working in 2,659 venture schools in the state which are yet to provincialised,” he added.

He further said that AIUDF will support the teachers of venture schools in their fight and will continue to raise the issue in and outside of the state assembly.