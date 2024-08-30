Prithviraj Sathe and Jitendra Baghel Appointed as APCC Secretaries In-Charge

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday appointed Prithviraj Sathe and Jitendra Baghel as the new Secretaries In-charge of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).
The newly appointed secretaries will work under the supervision of the General Secretary and AICC In-Charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh Alwar and assist him in managing the party's affairs in the state.
Additionally, Assam Congress leader Roselina Tirkey has been appointed as the party Secretary of Odisha.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge today announced the appointments of new Secretaries/Joint Secretaries of various states and Union Territories under the respective General Secretaries/In-charges, effective immediately.